ADVERTISEMENT

Couple killed in road accident in Kasaragod

Published - May 19, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A collision between a car and a scooter on May 19 (Sunday) morning has claimed the lives of a couple in Kasaragod. The accident occurred at 8:30 am on Bovikanam Kuttikol Road at Bethurpara Kunnummal.

The deceased, identified as K.K. Kunhikrishnan, 60, and his wife Chitrakala, 50, were residents of Bandadka. They were en route to Kasaragod to attend a wedding when the car collided with their scooter.

Following which the scooter was thrown 30 meters away into a ditch, completely destroying it. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the couple was declared dead on arrival. Their bodies were transferred to Kasaragod General Hospital for post-mortem. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US