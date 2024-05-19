GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Couple killed in road accident in Kasaragod

Published - May 19, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A collision between a car and a scooter on May 19 (Sunday) morning has claimed the lives of a couple in Kasaragod. The accident occurred at 8:30 am on Bovikanam Kuttikol Road at Bethurpara Kunnummal.

The deceased, identified as K.K. Kunhikrishnan, 60, and his wife Chitrakala, 50, were residents of Bandadka. They were en route to Kasaragod to attend a wedding when the car collided with their scooter.

Following which the scooter was thrown 30 meters away into a ditch, completely destroying it. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the couple was declared dead on arrival. Their bodies were transferred to Kasaragod General Hospital for post-mortem. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

