Couple killed after car catches fire in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta

In a tragic incident, a couple perished after their car mysteriously caught fire at Vengal, Thiruvalla, in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala on July 26. The deceased have been identified as Rijo (69), alias George Thomas, and his wife Laiji (63), both residents of Thukalassery in Thiruvalla.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. along the Vengal-Kavumbhagom road. A police patrol team first spotted flames emitting from the car the couple was travelling in. On an alert, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The police later said the bodies inside the car were so severely burned that initial identification proved difficult. The woman was eventually identified from the jewellery she was wearing.

Cause of blaze unidentified

The cause of the fire is still unidentified. A probe is on to find out how the couple reached the location as the road is not commonly used and typically serves only those visiting the area for sightseeing or other specific purposes.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.