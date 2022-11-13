Couple has a narrow escape from charging tusker at Anakkulam

The Hindu Bureau IDUKKI
November 13, 2022 21:06 IST

A couple had a narrow escape from a wild elephant near Anakkulam in Mankulam here on Sunday morning.

Johny Kuttippalayil and his wife Daisy, residents of Valiyaparakkutty, were on their way to a church on a motorcycle around 6 a.m. when the tusker came charging at them. As the elephant charged at them, Johny lost control of the vehicle and the couple fell on the road.

According to forest officials, the incident occurred under the Kuttampuzha division of the Malayattoor forest division. Mankulam range officer Prasad Kumar said that the Forest department staff immediately rushed the couple to the Adimali taluk hospital. “The couple sustained minor injuries in the incident. The two-wheeler suffered partial damages,” said Mr. Kumar.

According to Forest department officials, such an elephant attack was reported for the first time at Anakkulam. “Usually herds arrive from the Kuttampuzha forest division and return in the morning after raiding the crops cultivated on the riverside,” said a Forest department official.

At Peruvanthanam

Meanwhile, a herd of wild elephants ventured into a rubber estate near Peruvanthanam in Idukki in the early hours of Sunday. According to forest officials, the 14-member herd, including calves, ventured into the human habitat around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Forest department officials said that efforts continued to send the elephants back to the forest.

