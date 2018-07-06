Couple hacked to death inside house

more-in

A newly married couple were found hacked to death inside their residence at Kandathuvayal, near Vellamunda, in the district in the early hours of Friday.

It is suspected that the incident followed a suspected case of burglary.

The police identified the deceased as Ummar, 27, of Vazhayil house at Panthrandam mile, near Vellamunda, and his wife Fathima, 19.

The incident came to light in the morning when Ayisha, Ummar’s mother, found the doors of the house broken open.

A search later found the couple lying in a pool of blood in their bedroom.

Ms. Ayisha was staying with her elder son in a nearby house.

Senior police officers, including District Police Chief R. Karuppa Swamy, and forensic experts reached the site and started investigation.

“Prima facie it appears that the murder followed a burglary attempt. We have begun the probe and the accused will be nabbed soon,” the police said.

The couple got married nearly three months ago.

Ummar was an areca nut trader at Vellamunda.