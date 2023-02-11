Couple from Rome deepening their India connect with Hindi course

February 11, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Marina and Mauro Sarandrea spent many years in Uttar Pradesh but only picked up a smattering of Hindi. On Saturday, at Cotton Hill school, Vazhuthacaud, the couple, in the company of scores of children, appeared for the Hindi Pradhama course examination conducted by the Kerala Hindi Prachar Sabha.

Marina and Mauro, who hail from Rome, have been running a hotel Paradesh Inn at Kovalam for the past 18 years. Before that, the couple spent time in north of the country, particularly Uttar Pradesh, where they picked up rudimentary Hindi.

However, Marina’s love for Hindi goes back to 1978 when she first visited India as an 18-year-old adolescent. She returned to Rome where she worked with the Indian Embassy before visiting the country again. It was in 1982 that she first visited Kerala.

As Hindi was widely spoken across India, and learning an Indian language was a must if they wanted to get Indian citizenship, Marina and Maura decided to learn the language, grammar and all.

They first opted for the spoken Hindi course that is of three months’ duration, and then continued with the basic Hindi Pradhama, a six-month course that is equivalent to the Class 5 Hindi in the State syllabus and Class 3 Hindi in the CBSE stream. For the past three months, the couple have been coming to the Hindi Prachar Sabha five days a week. “They come here in a tourist taxi and are here from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Their commitment to learning a language that is foreign to them has to be appreciated,” says Prachar Sabha secretary Madhu B.

In fact, the couple took only a month to complete the Pradhama course.

They are not sure about the outcome of their exam. Nevertheless, they are set to attend the next Hindi lesson on Wednesday. “After the first certificate, we need another one for citizenship. We will continue to attend classes till we can read and write Hindi well,” says Marina.