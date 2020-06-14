Kerala

Couple found hanging inside house

A couple, who were working as autorickshaw drivers at Oooruttambalam near here, were found hanging inside their rented house in the Kattakada police station limits on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Anand alias Renju (35) and Kunjumol (38).

According to the police, the couple began living together a few months ago, after separation from their spouses.

The couple had reportedly told the house owner the previous day that they would be vacating the house on Sunday.

The bodies were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here for post-mortem examination.

Suicide prevention helpline — DISHA — can be contacted at 1056, 0471-2552056.

