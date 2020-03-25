Couple finally tested negative

In a major relief to the health authorities, the COVID-19-affected couple from Kottayam have been finally tested negative for the infection.

The couple, who hail from Chengalam, near Kottayam, was admitted to the special isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kottayam on March 8 after coming into contact with the COVID-19-affected family from Pathanamthitta.

While they had been tested positive for the virus during the examination of the first four samples, the samples tested on March 18 and 20 were tested negative.

Meanwhile, the four-and-a-half-year old daughter of the couple was exempted from isolation after she had been tested negative. The child, however, was permitted to live with her parents at the isolation ward here.

According to officials, it is only a matter of time before the medical board takes a decision on shifting them to home quarantine.

‘Great relief’

The 34-year-old husband termed the recovery as a great relief. “I never had any health issues other than mild cough while my wife did not develop any uneasiness. What we had to do was to quarantine ourselves, take rest, and have healthy food to strengthen our immune system,” he said.

As they required taking care of their daughter during the period, they had to be cautious. “We took utmost care and precautions all these days to avoid her getting infected from us. She was fed by us, but after sanitising our hands. She slept in the same room but we had our masks on,” he said.