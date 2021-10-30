Couple file complaint against Kerala Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Saji Cherian accused of making ‘misogynist’ comments; he denies charge

Minister for Culture Minister Saji Cherian has courted controversy for his ‘misogynist’ comments on a couple involved in a legal battle over the adoption of their baby without their consent.

His remarks, which were made during a programme at the Kerala University’s Karyavattom campus a day ago, grabbed headlines on Saturday. Mr. Cherian denied having made any disparaging comments about the woman. However, the couple lodged a complaint for defamation against the Minister at the Peroorkada police station on Saturday. The complaint was transferred to the Sreekaryam police in view of the place of occurrence of the alleged crime.

He made the alleged statements while inaugurating a women’s theatre workshop organised as part of the Government’s Samam project to foster gender equality.

