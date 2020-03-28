Couple discharged post recovery

The Kottayam-based couple who had recovered from COVID-19 disease after undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here (MCH) were discharged from the special isolation ward here on Saturday.

The couple, along with their four-and-a-half-year-old daughter, returned to their residence at Chengalam after undergoing treatment for 20 days.

They were admitted to the hospital on March 8 after coming into direct contact with an Italy-returned family in Pathanamthitta which had been tested positive for the virus.

The man, wife and their daughter had travelled with the Italy-returned family from Cochin airport to Ranni in the same car.

Home quarantine

“We have decided to restrict ourselves in home quarantine till the lockdown expires on April 14,” said the 34-year-old man.

As on Saturday, the number of persons under observation in the hospitals of Kottayam was just three. The number of persons in home quarantine was 3,279 while four persons were released from isolation during the day.

Meanwhile, the district police on Saturday seized 95 vehicles in connection with the violation of the lockdown.

In a separate incident, the Ramapuram police booked a case against a building owner who allegedly evicted migrant workers residing in his building near the panchayat bus station here.