Couple arrested on theft charge

The Kilikolloor police on Tuesday arrested a couple on charge of stealing lamps from a temple in Kollam. The arrested have been identified as Perumathura resident Salim, 48, and his wife, Hasina, 45.

According to the police, the couple had broken into the temple at Karinkulam, leaving with seven lamps. The incident took place in January and the temple secretary had filed a complaint.

The couple were arrested from Thiruvananthapuram by a police team, including SI Sudhir, ASI Jiju, CPO Saj and Shantini led by Kilikolloor SHO Gireesh.