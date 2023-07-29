ADVERTISEMENT

Couple arrested for sexually abusing minor girl

July 29, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kulathupuzha police on Saturday arrested a couple for sexually abusing a minor girl and selling the visuals of the abuse. The accused have been identified as Vishnu and his wife Sweety who were using social networking platforms to market videos and pictures of the abuse.

According to the police, Vishnu had befriended the 15-year-old girl through Instagram before his marriage. She was later invited to the couple’s house for tuitions where she was abused by the husband. The accused have been selling child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online. The police have seized their devices for further investigation and identifying their customers.

