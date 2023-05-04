ADVERTISEMENT

Couple accused in girl’s death arrested

May 04, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A couple accused in the death of an 18-year-old college student at Pollachi in Tamil Nadu was arrested in Kannur on Thursday.

According to the police, Sujay, 31, son of Kumar of Pollachi, and his wife Reshma, 25, of Kottayam were arrested from a lodge in Kannur. They were handed over to the Tamil Nadu Police.

The couple was staying at an apartment in Pollachi. The police said that the trouble started when the girl, who had a relationship with Sujay before his marriage, started visiting and threatening the couple. Unable to tolerate her, they allegedly killed her, they added.

The incident took place in May last year. Sujay and Reshma had been absconding following the incident. The Tamil Nadu Police alerted their Kerala counterparts on learning that the couple had moved to Kerala. They were later located in Kannur based on the mobile tower location.

