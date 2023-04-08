Couple abducted at gunpoint from home in Thamarassery

April 08, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

In an incident reportedly linked to gold smuggling, a young couple, K. K. Shafi and his wife, hailing from Thamarassery was abducted by an unidentified four-member masked gang on Friday night at gunpoint from their home at around 10 p.m..

Shafi’s wife Seniya managed to escape from their custody and reported the matter to the police.

The police said two persons were taken into custody in connection with the incident on Saturday. They said there was no clue yet about Shafi, a Gulf-returnee. Search was intensified for him based on the tower locations of some of the mobile phones, they said.

Seniya claimed the attackers were using a “Kannur slang”. The police said she managed to escape from the vehicle as its doors were not properly locked. There were also attempts to push her out of the vehicle, they said.

Seniya sustained minor injuries on her neck during the scuffle and later sought treatment at Thamarassery Taluk hospital. She said she was unaware of the reasons behind the abduction.

Thamarassery police suspected some financial deals between Shafi and some people. Shafi had filed a complaint against two persons who allegedly threatened him over a business deal of ₹1.5 crore. The two had earlier been arrested and released on bail, they said.