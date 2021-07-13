India’s first COVID patient from Thrissur tests positive again

Thrissur

13 July 2021 16:35 IST

The medical student is asymptomatic and under observation at home

A medical student at Wuhan University, China, who was the first COVID-19 patient in the country, has tested positive for the virus again.

District Medical Officer K.J. Reena confirmed that the student, hailing from Mathilakam, near Kodungallur, has tested positive.

The student did the screening test for travelling to Delhi for her study purpose. “Her RT-PCR test is positive. As the student is asymptomatic, she is under observation at home,” the DMO said. She has not taken COVID-19 vaccine.

The third year medical student in Wuhan university was tested positive on January 30, 2020, becoming the first COVID-19 case in the country, when she came for holidays to her house at Mathilakam. She was discharged from hospital on February 20, 2020, after she tested negative.

The student was continuing her studies online at Wuhan University when she was tested positive again. Nobody else in her family has tested positive so far, according to the Health officials.