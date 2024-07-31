ADVERTISEMENT

Country’s first artist data bank getting ready at Sangeetha Nataka Akademi

Published - July 31, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Thrissur

Artists can upload details in the data bank 

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi has launched an artist data bank, probably first of its kind in the country. The artist data bank will have information about artists who have contributed to various art forms under the purview of the Akademi.

Minister of Culture Saji Cherian launched the data bank recently.

Data bank will also become a source of preliminary information about the services and benefits given by the government to the artists, Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali said.

Artists can become part of the data bank by uploading their details in the Akademi website www.keralasangeethanatakaakademi.in

Artists above the age of 20 will be given the opportunity to join the data bank. They have to fill a google form with 41 questions. An expert panel will scrutinise the entries. The name of the artists will be included in the data bank after this screening. Information will not be accepted offline. Artists from the State, residing anywhere in the world, can enter their names and details in the bank. The public can view the profiles of artists in the data bank, the secretary said.

