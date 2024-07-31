GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Country’s first artist data bank getting ready at Sangeetha Nataka Akademi

Artists can upload details in the data bank 

Published - July 31, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi has launched an artist data bank, probably first of its kind in the country. The artist data bank will have information about artists who have contributed to various art forms under the purview of the Akademi.

Minister of Culture Saji Cherian launched the data bank recently.

Data bank will also become a source of preliminary information about the services and benefits given by the government to the artists, Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali said.

Artists can become part of the data bank by uploading their details in the Akademi website www.keralasangeethanatakaakademi.in

Artists above the age of 20 will be given the opportunity to join the data bank. They have to fill a google form with 41 questions. An expert panel will scrutinise the entries. The name of the artists will be included in the data bank after this screening. Information will not be accepted offline. Artists from the State, residing anywhere in the world, can enter their names and details in the bank. The public can view the profiles of artists in the data bank, the secretary said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.