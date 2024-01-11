GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Country should focus on exporting foodgrain: Union Minister

Shobha Karandlaje says the country’s foodgrain production exceeds domestic demand

January 11, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has called for concerted efforts in exporting surplus foodgrain produced by farmers in the country.

Addressing a public meeting organised in connection with the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Ms. Karandlaje said the country’s foodgrain production exceeded the domestic demand.

Several measures

The Minister added the Centre has been implementing several schemes for the benefit of farmers and small-scale traders. While the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is envisaged to create awareness of such schemes among all sections, such welfare measures hinged on the cooperation between Central and State governments. Joint efforts are crucial in working towards the goal of turning India into a developed nation by 2047.

She distributed new cooking gas connections to five beneficiaries under the Ujjwala Yojana on the occasion.

Additional Director General of Press Information Bureau V. Palanichamy, Indian Overseas Bank Thiruvananthapuram assistant general manager Rajeev Kumar, and Lead district bank manager Jayamohan were among those who took part.

