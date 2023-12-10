Country needs return of secular forces to power: P.K. Kunhalikutty 

December 10, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The country needs the return of secular forces to power at a time when communalism and separatism has spread in society. The Congress should lead such a secular-democratic force, Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty has said.

He was speaking at the ‘C.N Smrithi’, remembrance meeting of senior Congress leader and former Minister for co-operation C.N. Balakrishnan, on his fifth death anniversary here on Sunday.

“Even though the Congress lost in the recently-concluded Assembly election in a few States, the party’s vote share indicates that its relevance has not diminished in the country,” he noted.

Mr. Kunhalikutty recalled the efficiency of C.N. Balakrishnan in maintaining communal harmony in society. He helped the Congress get maximum seats and vote share in elections. He always stood for people who approached him with their problems, he recalled.

District Congress Committee President Jose Vallur presided over the function. Former Assembly Speaker Therambil Ramakrishnan delivered commemorative speech. Congress leaders and workers participated in the function.