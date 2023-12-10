HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Country needs return of secular forces to power: P.K. Kunhalikutty 

December 10, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The country needs the return of secular forces to power at a time when communalism and separatism has spread in society. The Congress should lead such a secular-democratic force, Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty has said.

He was speaking at the ‘C.N Smrithi’, remembrance meeting of senior Congress leader and former Minister for co-operation C.N. Balakrishnan, on his fifth death anniversary here on Sunday.

“Even though the Congress lost in the recently-concluded Assembly election in a few States, the party’s vote share indicates that its relevance has not diminished in the country,” he noted.

Mr. Kunhalikutty recalled the efficiency of C.N. Balakrishnan in maintaining communal harmony in society. He helped the Congress get maximum seats and vote share in elections. He always stood for people who approached him with their problems, he recalled.

District Congress Committee President Jose Vallur presided over the function. Former Assembly Speaker Therambil Ramakrishnan delivered commemorative speech. Congress leaders and workers participated in the function.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.