Country needs more Left MPs in Parliament: Subhashini Ali

April 21, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Subhashini Ali has said that the country needs more Left MPs as they are committed to fight against the BJP and its anti-people and anti-minority policies.

She was speaking at the Face to Face programme organised by Kollam Press Club here on Sunday. “In order to maintain the Kerala model, there should be a large number of Left MPs in the Parliament. We want Congress to put up a strong fight against BJP, but the Congress manifesto does not mention the Citizenship Amendment Act. Congress also remained silent on the attacks on minorities and the biggest problem is that they cannot stop their own leaders from joining the BJP. In Kerala too, K. Karunakaran’s daughter and A.K. Antony’s son joined the BJP. How can Congress oppose BJP when their leaders are joining BJP like this?” she said.

Ms Ali added that it’s unfortunate that the Congress did not try to keep the members of the front together in the assembly elections held after the formation of INDIA bloc.

“I hope that the Congress will understand the importance of resisting BJP as a united front,” she said. She also observed that LDF has more support in Kerala this time compared to the last election.

“People are worried about BJP’s policies and it’s the Left that is strongly opposing the BJP. Therefore people are thinking that they should support the Left.”

She added that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks against the Kerala Chief Minister are immature. “Does it mean that government agencies are being used appropriately? If so, what happened in their case? What about freezing the account of Congress?,” she asked.

Talking about Kollam UDF candidate’s comment that Nirmala Sitharaman is fit to be Prime Minister, she said that such statements will create an illusion in the minds of the people that there is a good BJP and a bad BJP.

“The statement of UDF candidate that BJP is not a Sangh Parivar organization is dangerous. All the important leaders including Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were sangh pracharaks. Therefore his statement that BJP and Sangh Parivar are two is inaccurate and dangerous,” she said.