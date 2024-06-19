ADVERTISEMENT

‘Country-made bombs’ contained sand, says police

Published - June 19, 2024 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Strange objects discovered outside the Kulathur market near Kazhakuttam on Wednesday were not country-made explosives as initially feared, according to the police.

No trace of gunpowder of other explosive materials were found in them, the police said. The contents were later identified as sand, rock shards and ash. Local traders had found the spherical objects in the morning and alerted the police. Soon afterwards, the bomb squad was called in and the ‘explosives’ were taken away to be defused.

It was eventually discovered that the wrappings contained sand, N. Babukuttan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kazhakuttam, said.

A police investigation is in progress to identify the person/persons who placed the objects at the market.

