GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Country-made bombs’ contained sand, says police

Published - June 19, 2024 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Strange objects discovered outside the Kulathur market near Kazhakuttam on Wednesday were not country-made explosives as initially feared, according to the police.

No trace of gunpowder of other explosive materials were found in them, the police said. The contents were later identified as sand, rock shards and ash. Local traders had found the spherical objects in the morning and alerted the police. Soon afterwards, the bomb squad was called in and the ‘explosives’ were taken away to be defused.

It was eventually discovered that the wrappings contained sand, N. Babukuttan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kazhakuttam, said.

A police investigation is in progress to identify the person/persons who placed the objects at the market.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.