Country is at a point of inflection: Prabir Purkayastha 

India has reached ‘a point of inflection’ where the common people’s response will decide the future course of the country, Prabir Purkayastha, journalist and NewsClick founder, has said.

Speaking on ‘India after the 2024 election’, a programme organised by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi here on Thursday, he said history was never rewritten by power centres but by the common people.

“There is a general impression that nothing has changed after the 2024 election. Many think the government has not changed its ways. Same kind of attacks on minorities and political vendetta are continuing. There are efforts to silence opposing voices.

“But you should remember that history was never rewritten by power centres, but by the common people. We should recall the way people reacted after the Emergency. The minute they got the opportunity to assert themselves, they responded to throw Indira Gandhi from power,” said Mr. Purkayastha.

The real question is whether the people of India have changed after the 2024 elections. Do the Indian people today feel that they can assert themself? “During the election campaign itself they showed that they have views. Not only in the ballot boxes, they expressed their disagreement in different ways.”

“The cardinal principle of any authoritarian and fascist ruler is to banish laughter from society. They make people scared so that they won’t laugh at rulers. Ability to laugh at rulers is the resistance of a kind.”

“The kind of fear, which the rulers were trying to impose on people, is not possible now. The amount of humour that we have seen today was missing for the last 10 years of the Modi regime. The fear psychosis seems to be breaking.”

“People are slowly coming up and articulating their views. Power to silence people has weakened. With people becoming more assertive, changes are happening in the political atmosphere in the country,” said Mr. Purkayastha.

“Not like the time of Emergency, modern systems of communication make it possible to connect with each other. It allows people to breathe and speak. Complete silence is not possible with the enormous creativity of people in terms of music, small jingles, and cartoons. We could witness a lot more changes in the coming days in Parliament. Even within the BJP, democracy has collapsed in the past 10 years. It has become a one-man show.”

“When there is instability in the system, a small push can topple things from one side to the other. So the inflection points are critical. Which direction society will move depends on the small pushes. Those who can raise voice against injustice should use their ability to push society in a direction for the larger good of humanity, essentially for a society that cares for the poorest of the poor, so that every human being can live with some dignity,” he added.