Country going through challenging times: Minister

People of India, who acquired independence through a series of civil disobedience movements, will never approve of any action that intends to deny justice to a particular section of society, Water Resources Minister K.Krishnankutty has said.

Delivering the message during the Republic Day celebrations held at the District Collectorate in Kottayam on Sunday, the Minister observed that the country was going through challenging times.

According to Mr.Krishnankutty, the Kerala government has implemented several projects to ensure the social and economic well being of its people.

On the occasion, the Minister took salute of the Republic day parade and gave away the awards for best performances. V. K. Vijayaraghavan, station house officer, Ponkunnam, was the parade commander. K. Rajesh, reserve sub-inspector at the district headquarters; T. Sumesh, probation SI at Kottayam West police station; V. Swathi, Probation SI at Kottayam East police station; N. V. Santhosh Kumar, Inspector, Excise office, Kottayam; Savitha, civil officer, Excise office, Vaikom; K. G. Mahesh, deputy Range Officer, Erumeli Forest office led various platoons in the parade.

NCC senior platoons were led by Thomas Chacko and Karthika S. Nair of MD HSS, Kottayam and Hashir Rasheed of Government Arts College, Nattakom, and Sneha Merin Saji of BCM College, Kottayam, while junior platoons were led by Jasim Sujad and Ansa Mariya Baby of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Vadavathoor. Jobin Mathayi, Ann Mariya Asish, Vysakh, Elna Elizabeth Thomas led the students police cadet platoons and Meenu P. Joseph, Christina Binoy, V. S. Amitha led the Guides platoons.

District Collector P. K. Sudheer Babu, District Police Chief P. S. Sabu, people’s representatives and people belonging socio-cultural and political spheres were present in the programme at the Collectorate.