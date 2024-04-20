Country facing an unusual election, says Priyanka Gandhi

April 20, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With the coastal regions having a considerable percentage of voters which could prove crucial in a close contest in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, the major fronts have begun their last round of efforts to woo the voters here. On Saturday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi led a roadshow on the stretch from Valiyathura to Poonthura, along with the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and three-time MP Shashi Tharoor, energising the Congress workers.

Congress workers and local residents gathered on either side of the narrow route to catch a glimpse of the roadshow, during which Ms. Gandhi got down from the vehicle at multiple points for a quick interaction with the voters, both young and old. Addressing the crowd in front of the St.Thomas Church at Poonthura, Ms. Gandhi said that the country, which is in trouble at present, is facing an unusual election.

“If we allow five more years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule at the Centre, they will change the Constitution of the country. Their divisive politics will pervade,” she said.

“The country’s progress, issues that concern you, including unemployment, price rise, and everything else will be put behind. We, the Congress party, believe in a politics which resolves these issues and stands for the politics of progress and development. We are fighting for our democracy, our Constitution, our rights, and our freedom,” Ms. Gandhi said.

She went on to speak about the Congress’s guarantees to the voters. As she promised an insurance scheme for fish workers as well as for fishing boats, the big crowd of fisherfolk families who had gathered around her burst into loud applause.

In a continuation of the series of exchanges between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, she accused Mr. Vijayan of never criticising the BJP.

“You must have seen that the Chief Minister only criticises the Congress and Mr. Gandhi. His name has figured in a number of instances of corruption, from the gold scam to the LIFE Mission case. Has any case been put on him? Has the Directorate of Enforcement, Central Bureau of Investigation or the Income Tax been sent after him? Ask yourself, why not? What will happen to the team when the forward is compromised? Will he score goals? He will not. This election is your match. We are your team. We are fighting for you, your issues, your truth and against greed and the way they have misused power,” she said.

She said that Kerala is an example to the country on how to live as one big family in peace and harmony, where all festivals from Vishu and Onam to Id, Christmas, and Easter are celebrated.

“The time has come for each one of us to look beyond ourselves and stand for our family, our country, and for what is right. Indian politics today is diverting your attention from your issues and from the resolution of your problems. It is your responsibility and duty to your nation to bring Indian politics back on track,” she said.

