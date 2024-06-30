ADVERTISEMENT

Country bomb explodes at Chavakkad; one held 

Published - June 30, 2024 08:37 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A country bomb that went off at Orumanayaur near Chavakkad on Sunday created panic in the area.

The explosive wrapped in a cloth detonated around 2 p.m with a loud bang. The entire area was covered with thick smoke, according to local residents.

The police detained one youth in connection with the incident.

According to the police, he confessed that he made the crude bomb by filling glass pieces in a ‘gundu’ (a type of high-impact firecracker). The police, bomb squad and forensic team have inspected the area.

