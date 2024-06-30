GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Country bomb explodes at Chavakkad; one held 

Published - June 30, 2024 08:37 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A country bomb that went off at Orumanayaur near Chavakkad on Sunday created panic in the area.

The explosive wrapped in a cloth detonated around 2 p.m with a loud bang. The entire area was covered with thick smoke, according to local residents.

The police detained one youth in connection with the incident.

According to the police, he confessed that he made the crude bomb by filling glass pieces in a ‘gundu’ (a type of high-impact firecracker). The police, bomb squad and forensic team have inspected the area.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.