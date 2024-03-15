ADVERTISEMENT

Countries should ensure security through their own strength: Vice Admiral

March 15, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

In the emerging world order, every country has to ensure its security through its own strength, Vice Admiral M.P. Muralidharan, former Director-General of Indian Coast Guard, has said.

He was speaking at the valedictory session of the three-day national seminar on ‘India’s national security and the emerging security scenario in the Indo-Pacific’ organised by the Centre for Defence and Security Studies in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

The United Nations (UN) has become a spectator in marinating international peace and security. In order to maintain peace and security, the UN is to be reformed or restructured as there is a change in the international power structure. The UN failed to stop the Russia–Ukraine war and also the conflict in West Asia. India can ensure its national security through economic development and also by strengthening its defence forces. The Athmanibhar Bharath and Make in India policy are moves in that direction, he said.

Prof. K. Jayaprasad, Dean of the School of Global Studies, presided over the event. Head of the Department of International Relations and Politics Prof. R. Suresh welcomed and Assistant Professor Dr. Reinhart Philip proposed vote of thanks.

