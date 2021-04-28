Counting of votes at seven centres in Kannur

Kannur

28 April 2021 23:27 IST

Candidates allowed to assign agents

All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes in Kannur district from 8 a.m. on May 2.

In all the constituencies except Thalassery, 28 tables will be arranged in four halls. There will be seven tables in each hall. In Thalassery, there will be 21 tables in three halls. A counting supervisor, assistant and micro-observer will be present at the counting table. Each candidate may assign an agent at each counting table.

According to a release, the centres will also have special arrangements for postal ballot counting. Postal ballots arriving till 8 a.m. on the day will be accepted. The votes of service voters will be treated as postal ballots.

Advertising

Advertising

The centres in the district are: Taliparamba Sir Syed Higher Secondary School (Payyannur, Taliparamba constituencies), Tagore Vidya Niketan HSS, Taliparamba (Irikkur), Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Chala (Kannur, Azhikode, Kalliassery), Chinmaya Institute of Technology, Chala (Dharmadam), Brennan College, Thalassery (Thalassery), Nirmalagiri College, Koothuparambu (Koothuparambu) and Iritty MG College (Mattannur, Peravoor).

Only those who have received two doses of the COVID vaccine or those who have tested negative in RT-PCR test will be allowed to enter counting centres. The public will have no access to the centres.