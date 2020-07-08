Count up by seven, total cases now 400

PATHANAMTHITTA

08 July 2020 23:14 IST

The number of active cases is 182

Seven more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday, taking the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta to 400, a press release here said.

The number of active cases here is 182, with 218 recoveries. One person has succumbed to the disease in the district.

Patients

A 32-year-old man who came to Pandalam from Oman on June 19, a 28-year-old woman (Pandalam, Oman, June 19), a 38-year-old man (Thadiyur, Saudi Arabia, July 1), a 52-year-old man (Kadapra, Bahrain, June 24), a 60-year-old man (Kumbazha, Gujarat, June 22), a 42-year-old man (Kulashekharapathi, Pathanamthitta), and another 48-year-old man (Kulashekharapathi) are the people who tested positive in the district on Wednesday.

The Health Department has deployed surveillance teams to identify the source of infection of the two patients hailing from Kulashekharapathi.

A total of three persons recovered from the infection on Wednesday.

The press release also said that 200 people, including patients and those with symptoms, were in isolation wards of hospitals in the district.

In quarantine

A total of 5,751 people were in quarantine as on Wednesday evening.

They included 2,754 people from other States, 2,548 expatriates, and 449 contacts of infected persons.