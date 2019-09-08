Count down begins for demolition of flats

The count down for the demolition of Maradu apartments has started with the State government asking the Maradu municipality to evacuate the residents from the housing complexes immediately.

It was after the Supreme Court rapping on its knuckles in the Maradu apartments demolition case, that the State swung into action.

In a letter to the Maradu municipal secretary, the Additional Chief Secretary asked the official to “take urgent action to evacuate the inhabitants in the buildings mentioned in the order and rehabilitate them, in coordination with the District Collector, Ernakulam.”

The municipality has also been asked to “immediately invite short tender to select a suitable agency for the safe and secure demolition of the buildings mentioned in the order of the Supreme court.”

While warning the local body that the “non-compliance of the Supreme Court order will be viewed seriously and will invite disciplinary action,” the letter said that it would “render all assistance to the Maradu municipality to implement the order of the Supreme Court.”

The government also criticised the Maradu municipality for failing to take “creative action to comply with the order.” Incidentally, the apex court had on May 8, ordered the demolition of the four apartment complexes that have come up in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines. Later on September 6, the court came down heavily on the State government for failing to implement its order to raze the buildings.

Declining the State's request for more time to pull down the structures, the court ordered the demolition to be completed before September 20 and to file a compliance report. The court has posted the case for September 23.

The municipal authorities, who harbour a feeling that the government has let them down in the issue, have convened a meeting of its steering committee on Monday to discuss the developments. The date for convening an emergency meeting of the Maradu municipal council and other steps to be taken regarding the new developments would be decided on Monday, municipal authorities said.

Since the local body alone cannot implement the order on its own, discussions would have to be held with the District Collector on the way forward, they said.

Meanwhile, sources in the district administration said the local body would be extended all possible help to implement the order, including police assistance, for the demolition of the buildings.