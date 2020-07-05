Kerala

Counselling for people hit by lockdown

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD 05 July 2020 00:55 IST
Updated: 05 July 2020 00:55 IST

Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS), an organisation working for the betterment of people who have suffered excesses from various quarters, is offering counselling to those affected by the lockdown.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, inaugurated the renovated office of the society at the civil station.

Assistant Collector D. Dharmalasree presided. VISWAS will offer free counselling by joining hands with the Snehitha project of the Kudumbashree.

Advertising
Advertising

VISWAS vice president S. Santhadevi, secretaries P. Premnath, and R. Devikripa spoke.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Kerala
psychiatry and counselling
Read more...