Counselling for people hit by lockdown

PALAKKAD

05 July 2020 00:55 IST

Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS), an organisation working for the betterment of people who have suffered excesses from various quarters, is offering counselling to those affected by the lockdown.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, inaugurated the renovated office of the society at the civil station.

Assistant Collector D. Dharmalasree presided. VISWAS will offer free counselling by joining hands with the Snehitha project of the Kudumbashree.

VISWAS vice president S. Santhadevi, secretaries P. Premnath, and R. Devikripa spoke.