Kerala

Counselling for people hit by lockdown

Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS), an organisation working for the betterment of people who have suffered excesses from various quarters, is offering counselling to those affected by the lockdown.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, inaugurated the renovated office of the society at the civil station.

Assistant Collector D. Dharmalasree presided. VISWAS will offer free counselling by joining hands with the Snehitha project of the Kudumbashree.

VISWAS vice president S. Santhadevi, secretaries P. Premnath, and R. Devikripa spoke.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2020 12:57:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/counselling-for-people-hit-by-lockdown/article31992134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY