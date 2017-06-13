Counselling at IIT, NIT, IIIT begins tomorrow

The centralised online registration and counselling for admission to first year B.Tech., B.Arch. and BE programmes of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NIT), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) and other government-funded technical institutes for eligible candidates in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE - Main and Advanced), 2017 will begin on June 15.

The counselling can be done via the website of JoSAA www.josaa.nic.in.

Details of the counselling schedule, reporting centres, and seat allocation rules are available on the JoSAA website. Candidates seeking admission through JoSAA should read the details of the admission process carefully and visit the website regularly for updates, K.A. Abdul Nazeer, centre-in -charge, CSAB Reporting Centre, and chairman, UG Admissions, National Institute of Technology, Calicut, said here on Tuesday.

After registration, the eligible candidates have to fill the branch and institute choices on the website. The prospective candidates are requested to register and fill choices online during the period given for the schedule for registration and choice-filling, as no further chance will be given for registration and choice filling.

Candidates may fill in their choices of institutes and branches in the descending order of their preference.

Candidates should fill-in as many choices as possible. The seat allotment details are available on the website. They are requested to note that no individual communication will be sent from the JoSAA to any candidate, at any stage of the counselling or seat allocation process.

Help centres and reporting centres are set up at selected participating institutes to provide guidance on registration and choice filling as well as for reporting after seat allocation. For candidates of this region, the nearest Help Centre/ Reporting Centre is at NIT-C, NIT Campus PO, Kozhikode - 673 601 (Ph: 0495-2286118, 2286110), email: ugadmission@nitc.ac.in

The Help Centre at the NIT-C will function during office hours from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on all working days from June 15 and 26 to assist the needy candidates in registration and choice filling.

Reporting of candidates for seat acceptance will be as per the counselling schedule published in the JoSSA website.

The admission link of the NIT-C website www.nitc,ac.in also carried relevant information.