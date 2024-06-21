Councillors protest against delay in completing Mullassery canal project

Opposition councillors in the Kochi Corporation placed thermocol slabs over the Mullassery canal protesting against the delay in completing the project.

Even after three years of initiating work, the project has not be completed. The delay in completing the project was causing hardship to residents, they complained. The councillors also staged a protest. Congress councillors M.G. Aristotle, Antony Kureethara, V.K. Minimol and Antony Painuthara, and former councillor K.V.P. Krishnakumar were among those who spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.