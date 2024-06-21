Councillors protest against delay in completing Mullassery canal project

Opposition councillors in the Kochi Corporation placed thermocol slabs over the Mullassery canal protesting against the delay in completing the project.

Even after three years of initiating work, the project has not be completed. The delay in completing the project was causing hardship to residents, they complained. The councillors also staged a protest. Congress councillors M.G. Aristotle, Antony Kureethara, V.K. Minimol and Antony Painuthara, and former councillor K.V.P. Krishnakumar were among those who spoke.