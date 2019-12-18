Councillors clash inPalakkad over CAA

Councillors belonging to the BJP-led ruling front and the Opposition came to blows in the Palakkad municipal council here on Wednesday over a resolution presented by the CPI(M) against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Abdul Shukoor, CPI(M) member and standing committee chairman for public works, presented the resolution against the CAA, provoking the ruling members of the BJP. BJP councillor N. Sivarajan started protesting even when Mr. Shukoor presented the resolution. United Democratic Front (UDF) members supported the resolution, provoking the BJP further.

‘Against agenda’

Municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan, however, refused to entertain the resolution saying the council had met to discuss its development agenda and further discussion could be held in another meeting.

Opposition members then grouped in front of the chairperson’s desk and started shouting slogans. BJP councillors led by vice chairman C. Krishnakumar formed a human shield around the chairperson.

Mr. Sivarajan, in a fit of anger, tore up the resolution and charged at Opposition leader Bhavadas. The situation deteriorated into pushing and shoving between the members of the BJP and the Opposition.

The chairperson, in the meantime, ended the council meeting and left her chair. The Opposition continued their protests in front of the empty dais and dispersed after some time.

The CPI(M) demanded that the CAA be rejected. The BJP alleged that the CPI(M) and the UDF were being guided by intolerance. The BJP, the CPI(M), and the UDF took out demonstrations outside the council hall.