S.Vijayakumar, councillor of the Sreevaraham ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, passed away here on Monday. He was 72. He was a member of the Communist Party of India’s Thiruvananthapuram mandalam committee and president of the Kisan Sabha’s Thiruvananthapuram mandalam committee. The cremation will be at the Puthenkotta crematorium on Tuesday at 2 p.m.