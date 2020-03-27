Councillor held for taking relative to home from COVID centre

A Kannur Corporation councillor was arrested on Friday for taking his relative, who was under observation at a COVID Care Centre, with him to the latter’s home.
The Town police arrested 46-year-old Indian Union Muslim League councillor M. Shafique. The police said that his relative, who had returned from Bengaluru, was under observation at Thana Pre Matric Hostel which was converted into a COVID Care Centre. The councillor took the person to his home on Thursday evening without informing the authorities. And the person returned to the centre on Friday morning. The police said that he visited his mother who was not keeping well.
Based on the orders of District Police Chief Yathish Chandra, a case under Section 271 and 188 of India Penal Code and 118(E) of Kerala Police Act was booked against the councillor. He was later released on bail.
