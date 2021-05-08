Councillor dies of COVID complications in Thrissur

Thrissur

08 May 2021 20:35 IST

District records 4,230 cases on Saturday

COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Thrissur. The district recorded 4,230 cases on Saturday, while 1,686 persons recovered from disease. The test positivity rate is 28.57%. On Friday there were 3,738 positive cases with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 27.30 %.

The pandemic claimed life of a councillor of the Irinjalakuda Municipality on Saturday. Jose Chakola, councillor of the 18th ward, had won the election with a thumping majority in the council. He was undergoing treatment for the last one week.

The number of active cases in the district is 48,146, and 96 persons from Thrissur are undergoing treatment in various other districts. So far 1,77,479 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district, and 1,28,430 people have recovered.

According to the official statistics, 4,204 people, including nine health workers, contracted the disease through local transmission on Saturday. Of them, 596 are above the age of 60, and 268 are below the age of 10. In all, 41,062 people are in home quarantine. As many as 14,808 samples were taken for test on Saturday.

As many as 5,85,544 people have taken the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 1,51,566 people have taken the second dose.