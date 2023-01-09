Cotton Board seeks ₹35-crore loan from NCDC

January 09, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The recently constituted Cotton Board has sought ₹35-crore loan from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for purchase of cotton meant for textile mills in the State.

A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, Industries, who heads the Board told The Hindu on Monday that the Board was constituted to ensure transparent purchase of raw material for spinning mills at the most advantageous price.

He was speaking here on the sidelines of a business strategy workshop for the textile sector in Kerala, organised by the Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB). The meet was organised to assess the issues and constraints faced by textile sector PSUs and cooperatives in running their business profitably.

The Cotton Board is the first such entity in the State to coordinate the purchase of cotton. Cotton and electricity charges constitute the biggest expenses in running a spinning mill and getting the raw material at the right price will help units cut cost of production substantially.

Mr. Hanish called for more visibility for ethnic products. He spoke of the need for induction of new technologies, employees’ capacity building, training and acclimatisation to the new requirements. He also underlined the need to exploit the potential of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology.

The official also referred to the possibility of monetising land holdings with some of the textiles units by establishing industrial parks with the help of agencies like Kinfra.

He said one of the measures to sustain products from the State included the supply of school uniforms. However, it is not a permanent solution as mills have to stand on their own feet with more accountability, up-to-date book keeping and better marketing strategies.

There are around 3,000 employees in the textiles sector. Officials speaking at the session highlighted the need to rethink strategy to cut cost of production, including electricity charges, and improving productivity.

Heads of textiles PSUs, consultants and technology managers from the sector and representatives of cooperatives were among those who participated in the one-day strategic session.

RIAB Chairman R. Ashok, Member Secretary K. Padmakumar, handloom and textiles director K.S. Anilkumar, and advisor on master plans for PSUs Roy Kurien were among those who participated.