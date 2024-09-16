Cost estimation and expenses of Wayanad relief measures trigger a controversy

The cost estimation of the response and relief measures following the Wayanad tragedy has run into a controversy with the BJP and the IUML alleging that the government claimed to spend huge amounts for relief measures which the volunteers had undertaken free of cost.

However, the State government was quick to respond that the figures, which were submitted to the Kerala High Court in a suo motu petition initiated by the Division Bench, were not the money spent on the ground but part of the memorandum submitted to the Union government for securing Central aid.

The estimate, which was prepared by following the National Disaster Response Fund norms, had also covered the anticipated and possible escalation in the costs, according the government.

Incidentally, some sections of the media had reported that the government had claimed to have incurred an expense of ₹2.76 crore for burying 359 bodies at the rate of ₹75,000 a body.

The other expenses in the memorandum included ₹10 crore for food and water supply for volunteers and troops, ₹1 crore for the construction of Bailey bridge and allied works and ₹15 crore for accommodation for volunteers and troops. It had also estimated ₹17 crore as the expense for the aircraft of the Indian Air Force used for transporting troops, air-lifting of survivors and dead bodies and VIP movement.

BJP State President K. Surendran accused the State government of engaging in mindless exploitation and corruption under the cover of the disaster. Though the volunteers laid to rest the victims without claiming any remuneration, the government claimed to have incurred ₹75,000 per dead body, he alleged.

In his social media post, Indian Union Muslim League leader P.K. Kunjalikutty said the government had insulted hundreds of volunteers who carried out the relief and rescue works. He demanded transparency in the financial transactions.

In a communication, the office of the Chief Minister stated that a section of the media was wrongly portraying the estimation in the memorandum, which was prepared by following the National Disaster Response Fund norms and submitted to the union government as the actual expenses incurred by the government.

The deliberate and wrong depiction of the details of the memorandum was part of the efforts to torpedo the efforts of the State government to obtain maximum Central aid and to provide adequate assistance to the victims, the statement said.

