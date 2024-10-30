Cost escalation looms over Thrikkakara municipality’s bus terminal-cum-commercial complex

The proposed bus terminal-cum-commercial/office complex of the Thrikkakara municipality is facing a definite cost escalation as its detailed project report (DPR) prepared over-a-year-and-half ago continues to gather dust.

The DPR prepared by Pithavadian & Partners, the architecture firm, which had won the tender, estimated the project cost at ₹10 crore. However, it is yet to be discussed by the council. Though it was included in the agenda of the municipal council on Monday (October 28), the discussion was postponed once again after the secretary sought more time.

The project has been proposed to replace the existing shopping complex of the municipality at Kakkanad, which is in a dilapidated state. According to the DPR, the proposed complex will span three storeys with a total built-up area of 3,905 sq. m., comprising 47 units of over 300 sq. m. each. “It has been designed as a green building certified by the Indian Green Building Council, with potential for future expansion. The bus terminal will accommodate 45 buses at a time and include a basement parking facility for 120 vehicles,” sources said.

The architecture firm had made multiple attempts to present the DPR but could not in the face of stiff resistance from the opposition LDF. “The opposition had raised a technical issue that the DPR was brought in as a supplementary agenda in a previous council when they had opposed it. They wanted to discuss it as part of the main agenda based on which it was included in Monday’s council meeting. We hope that it will be approved unanimously whenever is taken up for discussion,” said Radhamani Pillai, Thrikkakara municipal chairperson.

Opposition leader M.K. Chandrababu questioned the way in which the project was tendered. “We had little time to review the DPR when it was brought in as a supplementary agenda. It cannot be approved without the council discussing it thoroughly,” he said.

The complex is envisioned to include, among other facilities, the municipal office and the council hall. The project has consistently appeared in the annual Budgets of the municipality for a long time. This year’s Budget allocated around ₹12 crore for the project, said P.M. Younus, who presented the Budget before stepping down as vice-chairperson recently.

