Cosmos Malabaricus: MoU to be inked tomorrow

Cosmos Malabaricus, a project that will shed more light on Kerala’s history of the 18th century, is set to get under way. Kerala and the Netherlands will jointly implement the project that will map the State’s political, social, financial, and cultural history in Dutch language of the 17th and 18th centuries. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for Cosmos Malabaricus will be inked on April 21 in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Netherlands Ambassador in India Marten van-den Berg.