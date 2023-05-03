Corruption has become rampant: Satheesan

May 03, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Corruption has become rampant under the Left rule in the State, said Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan.

Emphasising that corruption has become pervasive, Mr. Satheesan said the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera controversy was also pointing fingers at the relatives of the Chief Minister and CPI(M) leaders. The proceeds of all the corruption go to the wards and relatives of the Left leaders only. He was speaking after inaugurating the United Democratic Front (UDF) Thiruvananthapuram district convention on Wednesday, organised as part of laying siege to the Secretariat on May 20.

Even during the COVID-19 period, the then Health Minister indulged in corruption in connection with the procurement of life-saving medicines. Now it is a situation where the UDF has to hold strikes every day against a government which is drowning in corruption. Like how the UDF changed the decision of the State government on K-Rail project through a series of strikes, the UDF will put up a strong spirited struggle against tax evasion, he said. DCC president Palode Ravi said around 25,000 UDF volunteers from the district would take part in the Secretariat strike on May 20.