Corruption alleged in national highway work

The Central Vigilance Commission has asked the Chief Vigilance Officer of the National Highway Authority of India to look into the complaint filed by Thrissur DCC general secretary Shaji J. Kodankandath about delay and corruption in the construction of Mannuthy-Wadakkanchery stretch of National Highway 544.

In a complaint to the Central Vigilance Commission, Mr. Kodankandath alleged a nexus between the NHAI officials and the contract company in the work on the national highway.

According to the contract signed between the NHAI and Thrissur Express Way, the special purpose vehicle of the KMC, the contract company, the cost of construction was calculated as ₹514.05 crore on August, 24, 2009. But according to the audit report of the company on November 30, 2017, the company had already spent ₹1019.01 crore, he said.

“The company, which has not even completed the work, has shown the expense as ₹1019.01 crore. There should be detailed investigation. It has already taken a grant of ₹236.95 crore from the government citing huge losses in the work on the Mannuthy-Wadakkunchery stretch. The NHAI has not made any inquiry into the soil and granite acquired from the area by the company for the NH construction.”

Though the company has breached all conditions in the contract, the NHAI was not ready to cancel the contract with them. Instead the NHAI renewed the contract of period four times, he added.

Mr. Kodankandath demanded detailed investigation into the profit made by the company without repairing the existing road, which led to 58 deaths in accidents on the pot-hole filled road.

“It should be investigated whether there is any vested interest in not blacklisting the company, which has failed to meet the security conditions in the contract. The work, which should be completed in 30 months has not been completed even after 10 years.”

The Central Vigilance Commission has forwarded the complaint to the Chief Vigilance Officer of the NHAI and asked to taken a decision within a month.