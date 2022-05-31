Corrupt officials will not be tolerated : CM

The government has a strong stance against corruption and local self-governments should also set an example in preventing the same, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday.

“Some officials consider corruption their right and demand money for everything. Local self-governments shouldn’t turn a blind eye towards corrupt and greedy officials,” he said, inaugurating the State-level academic meet of people’s representatives who have completed a certificate course on decentralisation and local administration jointly conducted by Sree Narayana Guru Open University, Kerala Institute of Local Administration, and the Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology.

“Local bodies should not adopt a method of impeding development and projects should not be stopped illegally. The projects are being implemented to ensure a better future and local bodies have a lot to do in this. Collective action is essential for the further development of the State,” he added.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presided over the function while Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal inaugurated the academic block and released the strategic planning document.

Mayor Prasanna Ernest, N.K. Premachandran, MP, and district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel were present.