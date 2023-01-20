Correct yourselves, Kerala Muslim Jamaath tells Mujahid groups

January 20, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Kerala Muslim Jamaath (KMJ) State general secretary Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari here on Friday called upon the Mujahid groups in the State to “correct themselves” in the light of the disintegration and demonisation that the Kerala Muslim community suffered allegedly because of them.

Inaugurating an ‘ideology meeting’ of the KMJ here, Mr. Bukhari said Mujahid groups had inflicted grievous injuries to the Muslim community by wrecking the State’s Islamic traditions. “The Mujahids have not only created divide in the community but also led several youngsters into the path of terrorism,” he said.

Mr. Bukhari said traditional Sunnis in the State were intelligent enough to understand the ploys of Mujahid sections when they call for platforms to unite the community. “They are trying to hide their political and religious failures,” he said.

Mr. Bukhari asserted that the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama would not support any move meant to destabilise the traditional Sunni faith. “Unity will be possible only if there is unity of ideology,” he said.

He praised the role played by India’s Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar in protecting and strengthening the Sunni traditions in Kerala. Mr. Kanthapuram, however, could not attend the meeting as he was convalescing after an illness.

Thousands of people from across the State attended the conference organised in the wake of the 10th Mujahid State conference held recently at Kozhikode.

Samastha (Kanthapuram faction) president E. Sulaiman Musliyar presided over the function. Sayyid Ali Bafaqi Thangal led the opening prayer.

KMJ leaders Ponmala Abdul Khadir Musliyar, Perodu Abdurahman Saqafi, Syed Thwaha Thangal Saqafi, K.K. Ahamed Kutty Musliar Kattppara, C. Mohammed Faizy, Mohammed Abdul Hakeem Azhari, Aboo Hanifal Faizy, Nizamuddin Falili, N. Ali Abdulla, Sulaiman Saqafi Maliyekkal, Alavi Saqafi Kolathur, Rahmathulla Saqafi Elamaram, and Ibrahim Saqafi Puzhakkattiri spoke.

Abdul Rahman Faizy welcomed the gathering. Mustafa Kodur proposed a vote of thanks.