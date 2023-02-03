Corpus fund to regulate airfares, SPV for executing airstrips

February 03, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The government has decided to set up a special purpose vehicle to establish a chain of airstrips across the State and intervene to end fleecing of expatriates by airlines during festival seasons.

Presenting the Budget, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal announced that a corpus fund of ₹15 crore would be set up to rationalise the cost of chartered flights in order to keep airfares affordable.

The government had conducted multiple discussions with travel agencies, expatriate associations, and domestic and foreign airlines to regulate the high air travel expenses which the expatriates, especially in the Gulf sector, were forced to pay while travelling to and from Kerala.

NoRKA Roots had devised plans to set up a dedicated portal for demand aggregation of air passengers. Low-rate quotations for chartering flights would be obtained from airline operators through a transparent process. The corpus fund could be used as an underwriting fund in case any particular airport decided to be a partner in this initiative, said the Minister.

It was also announced that a special purpose vehicle (SPV) would be set up in PPP mode to establish airstrips across the State. The absence of a dedicated department for executing aviation projects had been taking a toll on aviation projects in the State. A sum of ₹20 crore had been earmarked as equity support of the State.

In continuation of last year’s Budget declaration to establish an airstrip chain, the procedure to set up a chain of no-frills airstrips aimed at promoting tourism, inter-district journey, and in assisting disaster response was in the preliminary stage. In the first phase, activities had commenced to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and feasibility studies in Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod, for which ₹4.51 crore had been earmarked.

Further, the Budget also earmarked ₹2.01 crore for the proposed greenfield airport at Sabarimala. An amount of ₹60 lakh had also been earmarked for the NoRKA emergency ambulance service at airports.