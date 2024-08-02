Corporation’s spillover projects for the year passed amid Opposition uproar

The city Corporation’s spillover projects for the 2024-25 financial year were passed at a special council meeting here on Friday, amid protests by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors claiming insufficient allocations and abandoning of projects earlier allocated in their wards.

Spillover projects are those which could not be completed in the allocated year and carried over to the next year. Development Standing Committee chairperson Shajida Nazar said that only projects which were not tendered have been removed from the list and the funds reallocated.

Opposition councillors alleged that the fund crunch has been affecting civil works including that of roads in their wards. They demanded that steps should be taken to ensure that the funds allocated for particular projects should be utilised in the same year. United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor P. Syam Kumar said that more revenue generating projects, including shopping complexes, should be implemented.

‘Cut from 124 projects’

BJP councillor V.G. Girikumar said that funds have been cut from 124 projects. He alleged that the Corporation’s own funds were allocated to twelve wards, a majority of which had Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors. He also questioned the allocation of more funds for the kitchen bin project for waste management at source, which he alleged was ineffective and ridden with corruption.

Ms. Nazar said that there was no discrimination in the allocation of funds or projects and accused the Opposition councillors of criticising without going through the allocations for each ward. Works Standing Committee chairperson Medayil Vikraman said that some projects were removed because of unfavourable feasibility studies or because of lack of sufficient land in the allocated ward.

